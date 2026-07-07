Canada and Turkey Embark on Free-Trade Exploration

Canada and Turkey have initiated formal negotiations for a free-trade agreement. Technical teams from both nations will define the scope and goals of the agreement, preparing for initial negotiations. This action builds on last month's exploratory discussions between Canadian and Turkish trade ministers aimed at establishing a free-trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada And Turkey Have Formally Launched Negotiations For A Freetrade Agreement Fta | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:18 IST
Canada and Turkey Embark on Free-Trade Exploration
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Canada and Turkey have officially commenced negotiations to establish a free-trade agreement (FTA), as announced by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's office on Tuesday.

The upcoming work will involve technical teams from both countries who are set to determine the agreement’s scope and aspirations while laying the groundwork for initial negotiation rounds.

This development is a continuation of discussions that began last month, following an accord between Canadian and Turkish trade ministers to explore the possibility of such a trade agreement.

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