German Minister Cautions Against Weakening Palestinian Authority
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned that undermining the Palestinian Authority (PA) could jeopardize Israel's security by creating conditions for radical forces to gain influence. Visiting Jerusalem, he emphasized that the PA needs reforms and urged the release of essential tax and customs funds owed to it.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has issued a stark warning: weakening the Palestinian Authority could adversely affect Israel's security by potentially allowing radical groups to fill the void. He voiced this concern during his visit to Jerusalem on Tuesday.
Wadephul acknowledged the imperfections of the Palestinian Authority and emphasized its urgent need for reform. However, he stressed that destabilizing the PA would not serve Israel's security interests.
Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity for the Palestinian Authority to receive its due tax and customs revenues in order to provide essential services, urging the release of funds owed to it.