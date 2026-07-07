German Minister Cautions Against Weakening Palestinian Authority

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned that undermining the Palestinian Authority (PA) could jeopardize Israel's security by creating conditions for radical forces to gain influence. Visiting Jerusalem, he emphasized that the PA needs reforms and urged the release of essential tax and customs funds owed to it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul Said On Tuesday That Weakening The Palestinian Authority Pa Would Not Serve Israels Security And Could Create A Vacuum That More Radical Forces Might Fill The Pa Is Not Perfect And Is In Urgent Need Of Reform However | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:19 IST
German Minister Cautions Against Weakening Palestinian Authority

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has issued a stark warning: weakening the Palestinian Authority could adversely affect Israel's security by potentially allowing radical groups to fill the void. He voiced this concern during his visit to Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Wadephul acknowledged the imperfections of the Palestinian Authority and emphasized its urgent need for reform. However, he stressed that destabilizing the PA would not serve Israel's security interests.

Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity for the Palestinian Authority to receive its due tax and customs revenues in order to provide essential services, urging the release of funds owed to it.

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