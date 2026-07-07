Le Pen's Last Stand: Appeal Verdict Looms Over Presidential Ambitions

Political tensions are high in France as Marine Le Pen awaits the Paris appeal court's verdict on her electoral ban due to alleged embezzlement. The decision could impair her chance to run in the presidential elections.

Le Pen was handed a five-year ban and other penalties for misappropriating EU funds. She has denied these allegations and is challenging the decision with hopes of overturning the ban.

Jordan Bardella is ready to step up as the candidate for the National Rally party if Le Pen’s appeal fails. The verdict is expected to shape the party's future and could redefine France's political landscape.