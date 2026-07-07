Lil Wayne Addresses Engagement Rumors and Apologizes for Cancelled Show

Rapper Lil Wayne has put an end to swirling rumors about a recent engagement, clarifying that he and his former girlfriend have actually parted ways. This revelation came in a video shared on Instagram, where the Grammy winner addressed the speculation surrounding his personal life, as reported by E! News.

In the candid video, Lil Wayne stated, 'No, I'm not engaged. No, no. I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person... I don't want to be such a burden on such an amazing person.' He explained that the couple decided to part amicably, but emphasized that no engagement had taken place.

The rapper also took the opportunity to apologize to fans for missing the opening night of his '20 Years of Carter Classics' tour in Bangor, Maine. Scheduled opening act 2 Chainz performed as planned, but Lil Wayne was absent due to a severe migraine, an episode that he noted could trigger his epilepsy.

'Listen, I have epilepsy and I have seizures, right?' the rapper shared, adding that 'badass migraines' serve as potential triggers. While he assured fans that he was able to perform at subsequent tour stops, he arrived late to several shows. Understanding fans’ frustrations, he addressed those seeking refunds for the cancelled event.

'I will do whatever I can to make sure they get you your refund,' he committed, further promising to rectify the missed show with a rescheduled performance on July 28th in Bangor, Maine.