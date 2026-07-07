Justice Confirmed: Gujarat High Court Upholds 2008 Ahmedabad Blast Verdict

The Gujarat High Court has reaffirmed the trial court's 2022 ruling, upholding the death sentences for those involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. The judicial decision has been met with relief by victims' families, including Alpesh Shah, whose brother Chiragbhai Shah was a victim of the Maninagar blast.

Shah expressed satisfaction but also noted the prolonged duration between the attacks and the verdict. He emphasized the need for legal reforms to ensure swifter justice in terrorism cases, asserting that severe penalties serve as a strong deterrent against future acts of terror.

The original verdict was reached by Special Court Judge AR Patel in February 2022, following a comprehensive five-year trial. Patel underscored the collaborative effort between judges, prosecutors, defense, and law enforcement officials. He noted that the High Court's decision to uphold the sentences further validates the exhaustive judicial process undertaken.