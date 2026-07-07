Royal Defeat: Prince Harry Loses Major Legal Battle Against Daily Mail

Prince Harry, in a crucial legal setback, lost his privacy lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, alongside other British figures. The London High Court's decision represents a significant defeat for the royal, who has been an outspoken critic of the British press.

Living in California, Harry was coincidentally in Britain when the ruling was announced. The prince, who has previously held media accountable for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, drew parallels between her experience and that of his wife, Meghan Markle.

Legal experts see this as a turning point, emphasizing that the nature of media has evolved since Diana’s time. The ruling was hailed as a victory for press freedom by Associated Newspapers, despite Harry's camp alleging unlawful data collection against him and others, including Elton John.