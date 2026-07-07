Royal Defeat: Prince Harry Loses Privacy Battle Against Daily Mail

Prince Harry and a group of prominent British figures suffered a legal setback as their privacy lawsuits against the publisher of the Daily Mail were dismissed by the court on Tuesday. The decision marked a decisive win for the newspaper and its journalists.

The lawsuits, including that of iconic musician Elton John, revolved around allegations that Associated Newspapers had published numerous stories based on unlawfully obtained information over a span of decades. The publications in question appeared in the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday from the 1990s until 2011.

Despite the claims, the court ruled in favor of Associated Newspapers, describing the allegations as smears. This development reinforces the media giant's stance on journalistic integrity and represents a setback for Harry, who has consistently challenged the British press over privacy concerns.