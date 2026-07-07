Hungary's Media Transformation: A New Era of Independence

Hungarian State Television Said On Tuesday Its News Broadcast Was Temporarily Suspended As The Government Overhauls Public Service Media To Make It Independent And Credible State Televisions Main M Channel Posted The Announcement On A Black Screen

Hungarian state television announced on Tuesday that its broadcast was temporarily suspended as part of a government initiative to transform public service media into more independent and credible outlets. The announcement, aired on the main M1 channel, expressed regret for what was termed as years of misinformation.

The news follows reports that several state TV and radio editors were dismissed amid a management change aimed at fulfilling Prime Minister Peter Magyar's election promise to overhaul state media and eliminate propaganda practices associated with former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The changes align with Magyar's broader agenda to dismantle power structures established during Orban's leadership and ensure transparency and accountability in media operations. Analysts highlighted the difficulty in achieving a genuinely balanced media landscape, emphasizing the need for restored credibility and trust.