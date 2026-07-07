Turmoil in Maine: Platner Pressured to Withdraw Amidst Allegations

Bernie Sanders urged Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner to drop out over sexual assault allegations. Platner's withdrawal is crucial for Democrats to retain a chance in a critical state they must win to control the Senate. The Democratic Party is poised for potential candidate changes with Troy Jackson exploring a run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Senator Bernie Sanders On Tuesday Urged Maines Embattled Democratic Senate Nominee Graham Platner To End His Campaign Following A Sexual Assault Allegation On Monday That Platner Has Denied I Have Spoken With Graham Platner About The Best Path Forward For Maine | Updated: 07-07-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 23:15 IST
Turmoil in Maine: Platner Pressured to Withdraw Amidst Allegations
Bernie Sanders

In a pivotal moment for Maine politics, Senator Bernie Sanders has called for Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner to withdraw from the race following allegations of sexual assault. Platner, who has denied the accusations, faces mounting pressure from key members of his party.

With Democrats striving to gain control of the Senate, losing Maine could prove detrimental to their strategy. The state, once won by Kamala Harris in 2024, is crucial for capturing the four additional seats needed to secure a Democratic majority. Key figures have already distanced themselves from Platner.

Meanwhile, potential candidates, including former state Senate President Troy Jackson, are moving quickly to explore replacing Platner. Jackson has filed paperwork to start fundraising, signaling a potential Senate run, while discussions continue on selecting a new nominee through a transparent and public process.

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