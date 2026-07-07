Embraer's E-Jets Secure DGCA Certification, Poised to Transform Indian Regional Aviation

Embraer's family of E-Jets, featuring models like the E190, E195, and the E195-E2, has achieved Type Certification from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The certification stands as a significant endorsement for the 'world's quietest and most fuel-efficient small narrowbody aircraft.'

In response to this milestone, Raul Villaron, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Asia Pacific region at Embraer, expressed gratitude towards the DGCA. He highlighted the exceptional performance, economic benefits, and passenger comfort that the E-Jets offer, emphasizing their role in transforming regional aviation in India and aligning with the Indian government's UDAN initiative.

The E-Jets program, renowned globally with over 1,900 deliveries and operational presence in more than 80 airlines across 50+ countries, continues to lead in efficiency and passenger-friendly design. The E195-E2 model, praised for its low operating costs and fuel efficiency, is setting new benchmarks with its spacious cabin and advanced features.

Notably, the E175 is already certified and flown in India by Star Air. Furthermore, a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in February 2026 between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer, aiming to establish a Final Assembly Line in line with India’s Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) program.

The enhanced capabilities of the E195-E2, having received certification from major aviation authorities including the FAA, EASA, and ANAC, offer an extended range and robust performance suitable for challenging airports. According to Adity Shekhar, Regional Vice President of Sales at Embraer, this certification empowers airlines to explore new network opportunities without the constraints of larger aircraft or turboprops.

Embraer’s strengthening footprint in India is evidenced by nearly 50 operational aircraft across commercial, defense, and business aviation sectors, solidifying its commitment to the region's aviation landscape.