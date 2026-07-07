Apple TV Unveils Riveting Crime Drama 'Nocturne'

Apple TV has revealed the first look at its riveting new drama, 'Nocturne,' based on the internationally bestselling crime novels 'Lazarus' and 'The Sandman' by Lars Kepler. The series stars and is executively produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Liev Schreiber, alongside Emmy Award nominee Zazie Beetz and Emmy, Golden Globe, and Actor Award winner Stephen Graham. Developed for television and executively produced by John Hlavin, the 10-episode drama is set to grip audiences with its intense storytelling.

'Nocturne' will make its global premiere on Friday, October 30, with a double-episode debut, continuing with new episodes every Friday through December 25 on Apple TV. The narrative follows Jonah Lynn, portrayed by Schreiber, an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who seeks a quieter life in Western Pennsylvania. However, Jonah's peace is shattered when the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter, played by Graham, threatens the town and his family. The drama escalates as Jonah's surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer, played by Beetz, is drawn into the perilous hunt for Jurek's last missing victim.

In addition to its star-studded cast, including Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan, and Gary Carr, 'Nocturne' boasts a strong creative team with the series' showrunning and executive production led by BAFTA Award winner Rowan Joffe. The series promises to deliver a gripping exploration of suspense and sacrifice. The book series by Lars Kepler, known for its global success, continues to captivate readers worldwide, having sold 20 million copies in 40 languages and distributed across 170 territories.