Turbulence in the Strait: Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S. Strikes on Iran

Oil Prices Jumped And Bond Futures Slid On Wednesday After The Us Struck Iran And Reinstated Trade Sanctions Following Attacks On Tankers In The Strait Of Hormuz

Oil prices surged on Wednesday, accompanied by a dip in bond futures, in response to U.S. strikes on Iran and the reinstatement of trade sanctions following tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. crude futures climbed 2.7% while the 10-year Treasury futures dropped, reflecting market concerns over potential inflation and rising interest rates. Jason Wong, a senior strategist at BNZ, highlighted the oil market's enduring resilience yet pointed out the vulnerability due to low global reserves.

Global financial markets displayed a mixed response as the S&P 500 and Nikkei futures hinted at declines, and currency markets saw the dollar stabilizing above recent highs. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to raise interest rates amid this turbulence.