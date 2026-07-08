Turmoil in Trinidad: Business Tycoon and Wife Challenge Arrest

Businessman Dominic Hadeed And His Wife Genevieve Filed An Appeal On Tuesday Against Their Detention Over An Alleged Plot To Assassinate Top Members Of The Trinidad And Tobago Government

In a new twist to the ongoing political drama in Trinidad and Tobago, businessman Dominic Hadeed and his wife Genevieve have launched an appeal against their detention. Accused of plotting to assassinate key government figures, including Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the couple faces serious charges they vehemently deny.

Their appeal argues that their arrest is a form of political retaliation. The Hadeeds claim they have never been involved in any criminal activity and that the allegations are baseless. The case has stirred ethnic tensions, as Dominic Hadeed is of Syrian descent, part of a community often stereotyped as belonging to the 'one percent' elite.

Trinidad and Tobago's state of emergency in March adds another layer of complexity to the case. Hadeed contends that his outspoken criticism of government measures aimed at curbing organized crime has made him a target. The Prime Minister's office has yet to comment on these dramatic developments.