Prosecutors Present Sniper Video in High-Profile Charlie Kirk Murder Case

Utah prosecutors presented video evidence allegedly showing Tyler Robinson in a sniper position when Charlie Kirk was shot on a university campus. The hearing aims to bring Robinson to trial and explores political motives behind the murder. The case highlights U.S. concerns over political violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Utah Prosecutors Played A Video On Tuesday That An Investigator Said Showed The Man Accused Of Killing Charlie Kirk Last Year In A Snipers Position On The Roof Of A University Campus Building From Which The Prominent Conservative Activist Was Shot The Evidence Was Presented During The Second Day Of A Preliminary Hearing In Provo | Updated: 08-07-2026 04:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 04:53 IST
Prosecutors Present Sniper Video in High-Profile Charlie Kirk Murder Case

Utah prosecutors revealed damning video evidence on Tuesday believed to show Tyler Robinson in a sniper position during the high-profile killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The footage, unveiled during a preliminary hearing, aims to persuade District Court Judge Tony Graf to send Robinson, 23, to trial for the murder of Kirk, 31, at Utah Valley University.

Investigator David Hull testified that the footage captures Robinson in motion, standing and relocating across the building after the shot. The hearing also heard from Jennifer Faumuina, who cited DNA evidence linked to the suspect. This case, one in a series of politically charged attacks, sharpens focus on rising U.S. political violence.

Defense attorneys are endeavoring to inject doubt about Robinson's direct involvement, while the prosecution points to his political divergence as a possible motive. Text messages suggest Robinson's ideological shift, while prosecutors claim he targeted Kirk for his religiously conservative views, a point contested by the defense as potentially biasing jurors.

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