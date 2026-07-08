Outcry Over 'Satluj' Ban Intensifies: Calls for Justice and Reform

Congress MLA Pargat Singh has expressed his disapproval of the decision to remove the film 'Satluj,' starring Diljit Dosanjh, from ZEE5. Singh highlighted the film's importance in addressing serious societal issues and advocated for its screening instead of a ban.

Singh emphasized that the film presents an opportunity for societal reform by reflecting on past instances where state power was allegedly misused. He stated that such films should be shown to the public, not suppressed. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) supports this stance, arguing the film should reach audiences to shed light on the activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's story.

DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka criticized the film's ban, stating that it prevents the public from learning about Khalra's efforts to expose human rights violations in Punjab. The film portrays how Khalra unearthed evidence of bodies cremated as 'unclaimed,' raising awareness internationally. The controversy has sparked significant outrage within the Sikh community.

Government officials cited the lack of necessary certification for the film's theatrical release. Allegations were made regarding violations of digital media regulations, although specifics were not provided. The film, directed by Honey Trehan and featuring actors like Arjun Rampal, narrates the historical context of Khalra's activism and tragic disappearance.