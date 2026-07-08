Linda Noskova: The Czech Tennis Sensation

Linda Noskova Became The Second Czech Woman Into This Years Wimbledon Semifinals

Linda Noskova has made a significant mark by reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals, overcoming Belgium's Elise Mertens with a 6-3 7-5 victory in a highly competitive match.

Displaying exceptional skill, Noskova, the ninth seed, consistently challenged the seasoned Mertens, employing formidable strokes and strategic play under intense midday sun.

Noskova's win places her alongside fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals on Thursday, where she'll face Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk for a chance at the prestigious final.