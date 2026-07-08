Linda Noskova: The Czech Tennis Sensation

Linda Noskova reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, defeating Elise Mertens 6-3 7-5. Rising through the ranks, Noskova dominated Mertens with powerful gameplay. The 21-year-old joins Karolina Muchova for the semis, setting up a clash with Marta Kostyuk. Noskova aims for her first Grand Slam final appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Linda Noskova Became The Second Czech Woman Into This Years Wimbledon Semifinals | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:43 IST
Linda Noskova: The Czech Tennis Sensation

Linda Noskova has made a significant mark by reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals, overcoming Belgium's Elise Mertens with a 6-3 7-5 victory in a highly competitive match.

Displaying exceptional skill, Noskova, the ninth seed, consistently challenged the seasoned Mertens, employing formidable strokes and strategic play under intense midday sun.

Noskova's win places her alongside fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals on Thursday, where she'll face Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk for a chance at the prestigious final.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
4
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026