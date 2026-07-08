Discovery of Missing K2 Airways Boeing 737 Wreckage
The wreckage of K2 Airways' Boeing 737, which disappeared en route to Karachi, has been found. It was located 53 nautical miles south of Ormara port. The Pakistan Airports Authority is spearheading efforts to locate the missing crew members who were aboard the aircraft during the incident.
The elusive wreckage of K2 Airways' Boeing 737, which vanished mid-flight en route to Karachi, has finally been uncovered.
Officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority confirmed the debris was discovered 53 nautical miles south of Ormara port.
Search teams are fervently working to locate the missing crew members, intensifying efforts following the discovery.
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