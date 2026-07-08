Discovery of Missing K2 Airways Boeing 737 Wreckage

The wreckage of K2 Airways' Boeing 737, which disappeared en route to Karachi, has been found. It was located 53 nautical miles south of Ormara port. The Pakistan Airports Authority is spearheading efforts to locate the missing crew members who were aboard the aircraft during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Wreckage Of The K Airways Cargo Boeing That Lost Contact With Air Traffic Control On Its Way To Karachi Has Been Found | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:44 IST
Discovery of Missing K2 Airways Boeing 737 Wreckage
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The elusive wreckage of K2 Airways' Boeing 737, which vanished mid-flight en route to Karachi, has finally been uncovered.

Officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority confirmed the debris was discovered 53 nautical miles south of Ormara port.

Search teams are fervently working to locate the missing crew members, intensifying efforts following the discovery.

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