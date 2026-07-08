Discovery of Missing K2 Airways Boeing 737 Wreckage

The Wreckage Of The K Airways Cargo Boeing That Lost Contact With Air Traffic Control On Its Way To Karachi Has Been Found

The elusive wreckage of K2 Airways' Boeing 737, which vanished mid-flight en route to Karachi, has finally been uncovered.

Officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority confirmed the debris was discovered 53 nautical miles south of Ormara port.

Search teams are fervently working to locate the missing crew members, intensifying efforts following the discovery.