Madhya Pradesh Boosts Infrastructure and Education with Rs 2,300 Crore Approval

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved several development proposals worth over Rs 2,300 crore. Key initiatives include infrastructure upgrades, extending educational schemes, and enhancing the state's IT capabilities. Additional measures focus on urban biodiversity, health services, and legal aid for underprivileged communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh Boosts Infrastructure and Education with Rs 2,300 Crore Approval
MP CM Mohan Yadav is chairing the cabinet meeting (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presided over a pivotal cabinet meeting in Bhopal on Wednesday, where the council of ministers authorized a notable Rs 2,300 crore for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects across the state. The Cabinet also extended the Mukhyamantri Scooty Yojana, allotting Rs 495 crore towards it until 2031, while approving various policy and governance initiatives. This scheme will provide scooters to students taking the top honors with at least 70% in their first attempt at government-run higher secondary schools.

A significant allocation of Rs 800 crore has been sanctioned for the State Data Centre's expansion and modernization under the ambitious Data Centre 3.0 project. This venture includes IT infrastructure enhancements and boosted disaster recovery capabilities. Moreover, the continuation of schemes under the School Education Department will proceed until 2031, with an expenditure of Rs 543 crore.

The ministers also earmarked Rs 123 crore for the ongoing operation of state projects like the Science Park, Single Citizen Database, and Biotechnology Park up to 2031. Amendments to the MP IT, ITES, and ESDM Investment Promotion Policy aim to entice investments in the electronics manufacturing sector. Additionally, the cabinet ratified the new Wheat, Gram, Sorghum, and Pearl Millet Disposal Policy, to be monitored by a state committee.

In addressing environmental concerns, Rs 100 crore will fund the 'Namo Harit Nagar Yojana' to create urban forests in 65 local bodies, enhancing urban biodiversity and air quality. Furthermore, the council allocated Rs 202.50 crore for rehabilitating families displaced by key irrigation projects in Panna district.

In the health sector, the Cabinet approved a hiring initiative under the Public Health and Medical Education Recruitment Rules to fill specialist doctor vacancies. Additionally, Rs 42 crore was sanctioned to sustain the Legal Aid Defence Counsellor System Scheme for the weaker sections until 2031. The council also endorsed the SVAMITVA Scheme and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Amendment Bill.

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