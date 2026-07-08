Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: A Surprising Triumph

Actor Amol Parashar expresses joy at the surprisingly positive response to 'Gram Chikitsalay' Season 2. Defying expectations, the new season surpassed its predecessor in popularity, credited to effective storytelling by the show's creative team. Parashar praises the show's resonance with audiences and discusses the merit versus privilege debate in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 23:00 IST
Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: A Surprising Triumph
Actor Amol Parashar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amol Parashar, the lead actor in 'Gram Chikitsalay', is basking in the unexpected success of the show's second season. Despite common trends where follow-up seasons often receive tepid responses, this installment has captivated audiences and earned widespread acclaim.

Parashar attributes this achievement to the dedicated effort of the entire creative team behind the series. He highlighted that the combination of strong writing, direction, and production led to the creation of a story that deeply resonates with viewers, resulting in a broad appreciation and enthusiastic recommendations from audiences.

Additionally, Parashar touched on his personal experience of being overwhelmed by fan messages, a testament to the show's impact. He also weighed in on the ongoing debate regarding merit versus privilege, advocating for a society where meritocracy prevails across all industries.

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