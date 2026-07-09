Bianca Andreescu: A Comeback Journey

Nearly seven years after her momentous victory over Serena Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open final, Bianca Andreescu reflects on the bittersweet nature of her triumph. As a 19-year-old, Andreescu became Canada's first Grand Slam champion by defeating Williams, then a 37-year-old tennis powerhouse.

Since that iconic match, the two athletes have had limited interaction beyond cordial greetings. Andreescu, now 26, praised Williams' return to competitive tennis at 44 years old, acknowledging her enduring influence in the sport. The Canadian herself is navigating a recovery journey, struggling with injuries post her rise to fourth in the world rankings.

In her bid to revive her tennis career, Andreescu has clinched titles on the ITF circuit and returned to the WTA Tour, albeit facing some challenges. She recently received a wildcard entry to the Canadian Open, where she aspires to connect with Williams, seeking guidance from the sports legend.