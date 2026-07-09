Bianca Andreescu: A Comeback Journey

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu, who defeated Serena Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open, reflects on her victory and the subsequent years. Now ranked 180th after injuries, Andreescu aims for a comeback. She cherishes Williams' praise and hopes to seek advice from the tennis legend at the Canadian Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nearly Seven Years After Defeating Times Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams In The Us Open Final | Updated: 09-07-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 00:50 IST
Bianca Andreescu: A Comeback Journey
Bianca Andreescu

Nearly seven years after her momentous victory over Serena Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open final, Bianca Andreescu reflects on the bittersweet nature of her triumph. As a 19-year-old, Andreescu became Canada's first Grand Slam champion by defeating Williams, then a 37-year-old tennis powerhouse.

Since that iconic match, the two athletes have had limited interaction beyond cordial greetings. Andreescu, now 26, praised Williams' return to competitive tennis at 44 years old, acknowledging her enduring influence in the sport. The Canadian herself is navigating a recovery journey, struggling with injuries post her rise to fourth in the world rankings.

In her bid to revive her tennis career, Andreescu has clinched titles on the ITF circuit and returned to the WTA Tour, albeit facing some challenges. She recently received a wildcard entry to the Canadian Open, where she aspires to connect with Williams, seeking guidance from the sports legend.

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