Kayaks, Autonomy, and Resistance: Greenlanders Oppose U.S. Control
Greenlanders dismissed U.S. President Trump's renewed push to control Greenland at an event in Nuuk, emphasizing the need for self-determination. Locals criticized Trump's focus on the island's resources over its people. Greenland's path toward autonomy and its alignment with Denmark was emphasized by attendees.
In a spirited demonstration of cultural pride, Greenlanders attending a traditional kayaking championship in Nuuk expressed strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed calls for American control of Greenland.
Participants emphasized the island's right to self-determination and criticized Trump's interest in its natural resources over the desires of its people.
The event underscored Greenland's steady journey towards greater autonomy within its long-standing relationship with Denmark.