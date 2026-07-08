Kayaks, Autonomy, and Resistance: Greenlanders Oppose U.S. Control

Greenlanders Attending A Traditional Kayaking Championship In Nuuk Rejected Us President Donald Trumps Renewed Call For Us Control Of The Arctic Island On Wednesday

In a spirited demonstration of cultural pride, Greenlanders attending a traditional kayaking championship in Nuuk expressed strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed calls for American control of Greenland.

Participants emphasized the island's right to self-determination and criticized Trump's interest in its natural resources over the desires of its people.

The event underscored Greenland's steady journey towards greater autonomy within its long-standing relationship with Denmark.