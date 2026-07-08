Huma Qureshi Shatters Stereotypes in 'Baby Do Die Do'

Huma Qureshi celebrates the success of 'Baby Do Die Do' in Kashmir, playing a deaf-mute female assassin in this action-thriller. The film marks a shift in the portrayal of women in action roles. Qureshi highlights the increasing acceptance and representation of women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 23:38 IST
Huma Qureshi Shatters Stereotypes in 'Baby Do Die Do'
Huma Qureshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Celebrated actress Huma Qureshi has expressed her elation over the warm reception of her latest film, 'Baby Do Die Do', in Kashmir. Qureshi, during a media interaction, voiced her gratitude saying, "We're here to personally thank the people of Kashmir for their overwhelming love and support, as our film graces their theaters."

The film, released on Friday, July 3, stars Qureshi as a formidable hitwoman. In a unique twist to the genre, her character eliminates targets with an umbrella in bustling public spaces. Riding the wave of this release, Qureshi delves into her role as a deaf-mute assassin, questioning the stereotype that hitmen traditionally are male.

The actress shared her thoughts with ANI, emphasizing that her character's inability to hear or speak is a strength rather than a limitation. "The portrayal of women in action cinema is on the brink of evolution," she stated, noting the increased prominence of women-led stories aligning with shifting societal norms and audience expectations.

Qureshi remarked, "Women's influence is undeniable across fields today, from journalism and film to law enforcement and the military." The film features Sikander Kher as the antagonist and Rachit Singh as Qureshi’s on-screen love interest. Directed by Nachiket Samant, 'Baby Do Die Do' is produced by the Saleem Siblings' production house.

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