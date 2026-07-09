Justin Bieber Joins Star-Studded World Cup Halftime Show

FIFA and Global Citizen have announced an exciting lineup for the World Cup final halftime show, as Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber joins other global icons such as Madonna, Shakira, and BTS as co-headliners.

The highly anticipated performance is set to take place on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, promising a memorable experience for fans worldwide.

This collaboration highlights Global Citizen's mission of engaging millions to combat extreme poverty, adding a social dimension to the entertainment spectacle.