Salman Rushdie's Battle for Free Speech

Renowned novelist Salman Rushdie critiques the global erosion of free speech, expressing concern over attacks on intellectuals and artists. Awarded the Liberatum Cultural Honour, Rushdie's advocacy is unwavering despite facing personal attacks, including a severe assault in 2022. His work continues, with three recent publications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novelist Salman Rushdie Says Freedom Of Speech Is Under Real Assault Around The World The Indianborn Britishamerican Author Was Awarded The Liberatum Cultural Honour In London On Wednesday At A Ceremony Running Under The Theme Freedom Of Expression I Live In America And I Never Thought That There Would Be Such An Assault On Free Speech | Updated: 09-07-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 05:18 IST
Salman Rushdie's Battle for Free Speech
Salman Rushdie

Novelist Salman Rushdie, renowned for his outspoken defense of free speech, has highlighted a growing global assault on this fundamental right. Speaking in London after receiving the Liberatum Cultural Honour, Rushdie noted the troubling trend of authorities in various countries suppressing dissenting voices.

Rushdie, 79, is concerned about the increasing attacks on journalists, artists, and intellectuals, emphasizing that these actions reflect a blatant disregard for freedom of expression. He draws parallels between the situations in his native India and the United States, citing challenges to banning books as a heartening sign of resistance.

Despite facing a violent attack in 2022 that left him with lasting injuries, Rushdie remains undeterred, actively publishing and working on new projects. His dedication to the literary arts and free expression continues to influence cultural dialogues worldwide.

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