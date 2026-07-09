Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes: Tragedy Amidst Sanctions

Venezuela faces devastating twin earthquakes with a death toll of 3,811, thousands injured and homeless. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez urges the lifting of international sanctions to unlock overseas assets for reconstruction efforts. Despite sanctions, the U.S. provides limited relief post-quakes, while disputes over Venezuelan gold continue internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Death Toll From Venezuelas Twin Earthquakes Has Risen To | Updated: 09-07-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 06:31 IST
Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes: Tragedy Amidst Sanctions
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The impact of Venezuela's twin earthquakes has been catastrophic, with the death toll rising to 3,811 as per the latest figures released by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has renewed calls for international sanctions against the nation to be lifted, arguing that access to blocked overseas assets is crucial for effective reconstruction efforts.

Amidst sanctions imposed due to alleged anti-democratic activities, the U.S. has authorized limited transactions for earthquake relief. Additionally, disputes over Venezuelan gold held at the Bank of England persist, as Rodriguez seeks international aid.

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