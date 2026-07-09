Strait of Hormuz: A Persistent Flashpoint in Global Energy Flows

The escalating tensions between the United States and Iran are casting a long shadow over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies. The latest series of attacks and counterattacks underline the fragility of peace in a region already marred by conflict.

While neither side desires a return to full-scale war, the persistent conflict keeps the strait unstable, affecting oil prices and challenging supply chain reliability. Both U.S. and Gulf nations strive to ensure the freedom of navigation in this vital corridor, despite Iranian efforts to assert control.

This uncertainty stands as a formidable challenge for Gulf oil and gas exporters, with global refiners and consumers seeking more reliable, albeit expensive, alternatives outside the Middle East. The enduring instability ensures that energy markets must recalibrate to acknowledge the new geopolitical realities at play.