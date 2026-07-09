Manish Malhotra Shines at Paris Haute Couture Debut with 'Maa' Collection

Indian fashion luminary Manish Malhotra made a historic debut at Paris Haute Couture Week on July 8, unveiling his Fall/Winter 2026 collection titled 'Maa' at the prestigious Pavillon Cambon. The presentation was not only a display of artistic mastery but a heartfelt homage to his late mother, Sudarshan Malhotra.

Inspired by cherished memories and his mother's enduring legacy, Malhotra's collection integrated vivid hues reminiscent of the 1970s sarees she adored. This visual memory translated into designs that celebrated the 'architecture of a mother's unconditional love,' skillfully merging Indian craftsmanship with the freedom of French haute couture.

Incorporating lush velvets, silks, and brocades, the collection showcased intricate traditional Indian embroidery techniques such as zardozi and resham. The event, attended by fashion's elite, positioned Malhotra among the few Indian designers recognized by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.