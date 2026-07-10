'Naruto' live-action movie makers launch worldwide casting search for lead actors

The makers of the live-action 'Naruto' have launched a worldwide casting search to find its three lead actors who will play the roles of Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura in the film, reported Variety. The adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto's classic manga is backed by Lionsgate. The casting search will fill the roles of Team 7: Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura. Additional casting for supporting roles will follow.

Destin Daniel Cretton, the filmmaker behind Marvel's "Shang-Chi" and the upcoming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is writing and directing the project. "Kishimoto-sensei's stories have inspired generations of fans around the world, and it's an honour to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time," Cretton said in a statement as quoted by Variety.

"I'm thrilled to kick off this worldwide casting search for our Team 7 and to bring the incredible universe of 'Naruto' to life!" added Cretton. Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto added, "Right now, miracles are happening to me, one after another. My work, 'Naruto' is truly, truly becoming a Hollywood movie! And an even greater miracle is that the film will be directed by the one and only Destin Daniel Cretton. I still cannot believe it! If so many miracles have already come together, then let us hope for even more. I am eagerly looking forward to the miraculous encounters that will bring us extraordinary and passionate actors! I cannot wait to meet my characters in the film!" as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, Lionsgate announced the live-action 'Naruto' movie in February 2024. The manga has been printed over 250 million copies in more than 60 countries and territories. The series follows adolescent ninja Uzumaki Naruto, who dreams of becoming his community's protector and leader known as the Hokage. (ANI)