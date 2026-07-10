Christopher Nolan's Epic 'The Odyssey' Unveiled in Mumbai with Star-studded Surprise

Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan arrived in India to promote his upcoming film 'The Odyssey' and attended a surprise screening in Mumbai. Joined by actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland, Nolan engaged with enthusiastic fans and expressed his excitement about presenting his work to the Indian audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:55 IST
Christopher Nolan's Epic 'The Odyssey' Unveiled in Mumbai with Star-studded Surprise
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, known for masterpieces like 'Interstellar' and 'Oppenheimer,' surprised audiences in Mumbai with an unexpected appearance at a special screening of his latest epic, 'The Odyssey'. Nolan was accompanied by actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon as well as producer Emma Thomas.

During the event, Nolan interacted with fans and delivered a heartfelt message, acknowledging the enthusiasm of Indian audiences. He expressed his excitement about launching the film in India, noting that it is his first release to debut in the country. Nolan mentioned his experiences filming in India, highlighting the unique connection and passion of Indian viewers.

'The Odyssey', a mythic action epic, is written, directed, and co-produced by Nolan, drawing inspiration from Homer's ancient Greek poem. With a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya, the film narrates the journey of Odysseus post the Trojan War. Set for release on July 17, 2026, by Universal Pictures, the film promises a grand cinematic experience.

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