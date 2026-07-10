Nolan and Holland Bring 'The Odyssey' to India with a Star-Studded Premiere

Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland arrive in Mumbai for 'The Odyssey' premiere. The film, described by Matt Damon as the toughest he's worked on, reflects Nolan's preference for realistic sets over CGI. The movie, an epic tale based on Homer's poem, boasts a stellar ensemble cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 18:12 IST
Nolan and Holland Bring 'The Odyssey' to India with a Star-Studded Premiere
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actor Tom Holland (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan and Hollywood actor Tom Holland touched down in Mumbai on Friday, ahead of the much-anticipated India premiere of their film, 'The Odyssey'. The duo was spotted checking into the prestigious Taj Mahal Palace hotel, with Holland taking a moment to acknowledge photographers with a friendly wave.

Adding to the excitement, actor Matt Damon, who plays the lead role of Odysseus, is also slated to join the promotional activities. In a recent interview, Damon categorized 'The Odyssey' as the toughest film he has ever been part of, attributing this to Nolan's commitment to shooting real locations, eschewing the use of green screens and studio effects.

Directed, written, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, 'The Odyssey' is an action epic inspired by Homer's ancient Greek poem. It chronicles the trials of Odysseus's ten-year voyage home following Troy's defeat. The film, set for a July 17, 2026 release, features a remarkable ensemble cast, including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o.

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