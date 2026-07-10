Hollywood Stars Light Up Mumbai: 'The Odyssey' Special Screening Shines

Tom Holland and Matt Damon, alongside director Christopher Nolan, attended 'The Odyssey' special screening in Mumbai. The stars were warmly received, with Holland captivating fans with his charm and a traditional 'namaste'. The film, releasing in 2026, boasts a star-studded cast based on Homer's classic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:53 IST
Hollywood Stars Light Up Mumbai: 'The Odyssey' Special Screening Shines
Tom Holland with Matt Damon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood heavyweights Tom Holland and Matt Damon touched down in India on Friday for the highly-anticipated special screening of their latest venture, 'The Odyssey'. The pair, joined by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, were met with an enthusiastic reception in Mumbai.

In their addresses, the film's key figures shared their excitement and gratitude for the warmth and energy of Indian audiences. 'Thank you for embracing us with such happiness and love,' Holland expressed, acknowledging the unparalleled enthusiasm moviegoers in India bring to cinema.

The atmosphere at the screening reached a crescendo as Holland took to the stage, receiving deafening cheers from a charged crowd eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the star. His respectful 'namaste' gesture and simple outfit choice struck a chord with fans, cementing the night's success and setting high expectations for the film's future in India.

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