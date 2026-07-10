Hollywood Stars Light Up Mumbai: 'The Odyssey' Special Screening Shines

Hollywood heavyweights Tom Holland and Matt Damon touched down in India on Friday for the highly-anticipated special screening of their latest venture, 'The Odyssey'. The pair, joined by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, were met with an enthusiastic reception in Mumbai.

In their addresses, the film's key figures shared their excitement and gratitude for the warmth and energy of Indian audiences. 'Thank you for embracing us with such happiness and love,' Holland expressed, acknowledging the unparalleled enthusiasm moviegoers in India bring to cinema.

The atmosphere at the screening reached a crescendo as Holland took to the stage, receiving deafening cheers from a charged crowd eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the star. His respectful 'namaste' gesture and simple outfit choice struck a chord with fans, cementing the night's success and setting high expectations for the film's future in India.