Entertainment Industry Updates: From Hopkins to FuboTV's New CEO

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Actor Anthony Hopkins Signs Record Deal As A Composer Twotime Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins Released His First Classical Music Single On Friday After Signing A Record Deal As A Composer Bracken Road Features On His Upcoming Life Is A Dream Album

In a groundbreaking move, renowned actor Anthony Hopkins has signed a record deal to launch his career as a composer. His first single, 'Bracken Road', from the upcoming album 'Life is a Dream', reflects decades of orchestral compositions, blending music and storytelling akin to his acting repertoire.

In a significant legal resolution, iHeartMedia has settled a Federal Communications Commission investigation. The probe examined the company's alleged practice of pressuring artists for performances in exchange for favorable song airtime. As part of the settlement, iHeartMedia will implement strict disclosure regulations regarding airplay and artist performances.

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Bonnie Tyler, the distinctive voice behind hits like 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'. Her unique vocal style, a result of a vocal cord accident, made her an icon. Meanwhile, FuboTV has named Alisa Bowen as the new CEO, marking a leadership shift from outcoming head David Gandler.