Heather Knight: A Legendary Cricket Journey Ends

Former England captain Heather Knight has retired from international cricket after a 16-year career. Knight, who made her debut in 2010, is England Women's all-time record appearance-maker with 320 caps. She captained the team to World Cup glory in 2017 and scored 7,988 international runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former England Captain Heather Knight Has Announced Her Retirement From International Cricket After A Year Career | Updated: 12-07-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 01:49 IST
Heather Knight: A Legendary Cricket Journey Ends
Heather Knight

Heather Knight, the iconic former England captain, has announced her retirement from international cricket, bringing an illustrious 16-year career to a close, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The 35-year-old cricketer will play her final Test match against India at Lord's, the same venue where she led the team to a historic World Cup victory in 2017. Having debuted in 2010, Knight became England Women’s top appearance maker with 320 caps, and captained the team 199 times, achieving 134 wins.

She scored 7,988 runs in her international career, securing six centuries. ECB Chair Richard Thompson lauded Knight as a standard-bearer in the sport, with Managing Director Clare Connor acknowledging her significant contributions during a transformative era for women's cricket.

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