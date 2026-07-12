Trailblazers and Innovations: From Wally Funk's Legacy to China's Rockets

Wally Funk, pioneering aviator and former astronaut trainee, has died at 87. Also, China tested a sea-based rocket booster recovery system, challenging U.S. dominance in reusable rockets. Meanwhile, SpaceX's immediate value is anchored on Earth, benefiting from the AI boom in infrastructure, particularly data centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Pioneering Aviator And Astronaut Trainee Wally Funk Dead At Wally Funk | Updated: 12-07-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 02:27 IST
Trailblazers and Innovations: From Wally Funk's Legacy to China's Rockets

Pioneering aviator and astronaut trainee Wally Funk, who made history as the oldest person to fly to space, has passed away in Texas at the age of 87. Known for her groundbreaking achievements in aviation, Funk's death was announced by the city of Grapevine, Texas.

In other news, China's ambition to compete in the reusable rocket sector took a step forward with the successful test of a sea-based rocket booster recovery system. The Long March 10B rocket's booster was retrieved using an offshore net, underscoring China's challenge to U.S. technological dominance.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's focus on SpaceX reveals the company's current value lies in terrestrial ventures rather than space. SpaceX's involvement in building AI infrastructure positions it to benefit from the booming sector, with data centers at the forefront of this growth.

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