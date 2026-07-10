Soccer-Coach Broos confirms he is leaving South Africa job

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has confirmed his departure, stating he will not continue as coach but may assist the team in a consultant or advisory role.

Reuters | South Africa Coach Hugo Broos Has Confirmed His Departure After A Fortnight Of Uncertainty Over Whether The Yearold Would Stay On After The Country Reached The World Cup Knockout Stages For The First Time Broos Asserted Before The Finals That He Would Be Retiring | Updated: 10-07-2026 05:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 05:03 IST
Soccer-Coach Broos confirms he is leaving South Africa job
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  • South Africa

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has confirmed ​his departure after a fortnight of ​uncertainty over whether the 74-year-old would ‌stay ​on after the country reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time. Broos asserted before the finals that he would ‌be retiring, but when South Africa lost to co-hosts Canada in the last-32 on June 28 he was not sure and said he might be tempted to stay.

But in an interview ‌in his native Belgium, Broos said he would not be staying in the post ‌but could help as a consultant for the team. “Will I continue as a coach after all? No, it is irreversible! If they need me for something else, perhaps in scouting: that is something else. But football is ⁠no ​longer going to be ⁠a part of my life 24 hours a day,” Broos told voetbalnieuws.be.

“I have already had a conversation with ⁠the chairman of the South African Football Association. He would like to keep me, but in a ​different role, as an advisor or something like that. I will return at the ⁠end of July to say a final farewell. I am curious to see what he will propose to me.” Broos ⁠had ​been in the job for five years, becoming the country’s longest-serving coach and qualifying South Africa for their first World Cup in 16 years.

“My wife is happy that ⁠I’m quitting, but she’s already warned me: ‘Just make sure you don’t get in my way!’ “Suppose I ⁠have to be ⁠in South Africa for a few weeks every two months: why not? Better that than being a nuisance at home because I have ‌nothing to ‌do,” Broos added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; ​Editing by Ken Ferris)

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