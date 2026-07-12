Jasmine Sandlas Engages Fans and Fiance at Dreamy Tour Launch

Singer Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the launch of her 'The Dream Girl India Tour' in Delhi. The evening was marked by energetic performances and heartfelt fan interactions. The tour, presented by Team Innovation, will continue with stops in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 08:41 IST
Jasmine Sandlas Engages Fans and Fiance at Dreamy Tour Launch
Singer Jasmine Sandlas announces engagement (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a spectacular kickoff to her 'The Dream Girl India Tour,' singer Jasmine Sandlas delighted a packed audience in Delhi by announcing her engagement. The Bollywood sensation brought her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, to the stage, proudly displaying her engagement ring in a moment that quickly became a highlight of the evening.

The crowd erupted in cheers as the couple shared a romantic moment, dancing to Sandlas' hit 'Laavan.' The event was not only memorable for the engagement announcement but also for Sandlas' electrifying performances, which included some of her most popular Punjabi tracks like 'Laavan,' 'Panjeba,' and 'Sip Sip.'

Engaging with her spirited fans, Sandlas maintained an infectious energy throughout the night, performing fan favorites like 'Dhurandhar,' 'Shararat,' and 'Jaiye Sajana.' Her emotive renditions of 'Taras,' 'Illegal Weapon,' and 'Yaar Na Mile' kept the crowd on its feet. Known for her lavish style, Sandlas wore a dazzling gold lehenga that matched the concert's grandeur.

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