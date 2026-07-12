Stars Align: Anthony Hopkins, Bonnie Tyler, and the American Soccer Buzz

Actor Anthony Hopkins releases his first classical music single as a composer. Bonnie Tyler, known for 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', has passed away at age 75. Meanwhile, in the sports realm, 'Ted Lasso's popularity signals America's budding affection for soccer, as the World Cup showcases the growing interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Actor Anthony Hopkins Signs Record Deal As A Composer Twotime Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins Released His First Classical Music Single On Friday After Signing A Record Deal As A Composer Bracken Road Features On His Upcoming Life Is A Dream Album | Updated: 12-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 10:26 IST
Stars Align: Anthony Hopkins, Bonnie Tyler, and the American Soccer Buzz
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Anthony Hopkins, the revered actor and two-time Oscar winner, has transitioned into the world of classical music composition with the release of his debut single. Titled 'Bracken Road', the piece is part of his forthcoming album 'Life is a Dream', showcasing orchestral works spanning six decades.

The music world mourns the loss of Bonnie Tyler, the iconic singer renowned for her hit 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'. Tyler's distinctive gravelly voice, a product of a vocal cord nodule operation mishap, became a defining feature of her enduring musical legacy. She passed away at the age of 75.

In sports, the US is witnessing an increase in soccer enthusiasm. Brendan Hunt, co-creator of the Emmy-winning series 'Ted Lasso', suggests the show has contributed to this growing interest, resonating alongside the excitement of the World Cup, as evidenced by increased fan engagement.

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