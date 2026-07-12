US FDA Approves First Wearable Injector Cancer Drug

The US FDA has approved Sanofi's Sarclisa, now available in a wearable injector form for multiple myeloma patients, marking a significant innovation in cancer treatment. This approval offers patients a less burdensome option compared to traditional intravenous infusions, showcasing a significant milestone in healthcare advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Us Fda Approves Sanofis Wearable Injector Form Of Blood Cancer Drug The Us Food And Drug Administration Said On Friday It Has Approved A Wearable Form Of Sanofis Blood Cancer Drug | Updated: 12-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 10:26 IST
US FDA Approves First Wearable Injector Cancer Drug
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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the approval of a groundbreaking wearable form of Sanofi's blood cancer drug, Sarclisa. This new method of delivery marks the first time a cancer drug can be administered through an on-body injector attached to the skin, providing a more convenient alternative to traditional intravenous infusions.

This approval is a game-changer for multiple myeloma patients, offering them a less cumbersome treatment option. The introduction of this innovative method highlights significant advancements in healthcare and paves the way for future developments in cancer treatment.

The approval underscores the FDA's commitment to embracing cutting-edge treatments that enhance patient care and streamline drug delivery processes.

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