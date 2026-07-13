Tragedy Strikes Bangkok: Deadly Pub Fire Claims 27 Lives

A devastating fire at a pub in Bangkok has claimed the lives of at least 27 individuals, local officials, including Thailand's Prime Minister, have confirmed. This tragedy marks one of the deadliest such incidents in Bangkok's recent history, particularly within its bustling tourism sector.

According to survivor accounts, many patrons faced immediate danger as the fire filled the pub with smoke. With no fire escapes, numerous individuals were forced to flee toward the back of the venue near the bathrooms. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene, reported that 27 bodies have been recovered thus far, with scores more injured and sent to hospital.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, though initial reports indicate it began at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub, located in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok. Authorities continue to search for answers and provide aid to the affected families.