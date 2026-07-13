New Zealand actor Sam Neill, renowned for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the iconic 'Jurassic Park' movie series, has passed away at the age of 78. Neill's death was sudden and unexpected, although it occurred after he had successfully overcome a battle with blood cancer earlier this year.

His family, in a statement released on social media, expressed gratitude that Neill remained cancer-free until his passing. The beloved actor left behind a legacy of over 50 films, endearing himself to fans across generations.

Meanwhile, entertainment industry discussions highlight the impact of TV series like 'Ted Lasso' on increasing American interest in soccer. Actor and co-creator Brendan Hunt emphasizes the World Cup's role in bringing the sport into greater prominence in the U.S.