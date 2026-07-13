Farewell to a Jurassic Legend: The World Remembers Sam Neill

Legendary New Zealand actor Sam Neill passed away suddenly at age 78. Known globally for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, Neill earned immense respect from peers and world leaders. Tributes highlight his profound impact on New Zealand's film industry and his unforgettable contributions to cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 21:10 IST
Farewell to a Jurassic Legend: The World Remembers Sam Neill
Sam Neill
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, celebrated internationally for his iconic role in Jurassic Park, passed away at 78, leaving an indelible mark on the film industry. A statement from his family confirmed his sudden demise on Monday.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg expressed deep gratitude for Neill's contributions, especially remembering his role as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, while many fans and colleagues highlighted his collaborative spirit and dedication to his craft.

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, acknowledged Neill's role in elevating New Zealand's film industry to global stages, marking his legacy as a cultural treasure. Tributes poured in from various quarters, celebrating a life that touched many across continents.

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