Warren Buffett Cuts Ties with Gates Foundation Amid Controversy

Warren Buffett has ceased his donations to the Gates Foundation, ending a long-term philanthropic partnership. This decision follows revelations regarding Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein. Buffett has donated $6 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four family foundations. Gates' reputation has been affected by his past interactions with Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 00:03 IST
Warren Buffett Cuts Ties with Gates Foundation Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

Warren Buffett has ended his philanthropic partnership with the Gates Foundation, a relationship that spanned two decades. The decision comes on the heels of controversy involving Bill Gates and the late Jeffrey Epstein. Buffett announced his annual donation of $6 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, signaling a shift in his charitable focus towards family foundations run by his children.

The Gates Foundation, grateful for Buffett's past contributions exceeding $47 billion, emphasized its robust financial standing, buoyed by Bill Gates' $200 billion commitment to fund its operations until 2045. While the nature of the legal obligations regarding Buffett's past pledges remains ambiguous, it appears the decision was influenced by scrutiny of Gates' interactions with Epstein, who died in custody in 2019.

Additionally, Buffett is directing his wealth towards the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation, investing in causes aligned with educational, health, gender, and environmental initiatives. As Buffett's legacy evolves, the implications of his philanthropic redirection resonate across the spectrum of charitable giving.

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