India Triumphs in ODI Comeback Against England

India made a strong comeback in the ODI series against England, securing a six-wicket victory. Shubman Gill top-scored with 80 before retiring hurt. Axar Patel shone with 57 runs and four wickets. England struggled with early losses, but Joe Root's efforts brought stability. India reached the target comfortably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:59 IST
India Triumphs in ODI Comeback Against England
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India rebounded spectacularly in the first one-day international at Edgbaston, overcoming England by six wickets. Shubman Gill, leading the team with a brilliant 80 runs, retired hurt as Axar Patel scored an impressive 57 to guide India to its target of 259 runs under the balmy skies.

Washington Sundar sealed the victory with a six, marking his 100-run partnership with Patel, as India completed the victory with a total score of 262-4. Patel had earlier taken crucial wickets, showcasing exceptional bowling skills that confounded England's top-order batsmen.

Despite a promising opening by England, the home team faltered, posting 80-5 after early dismissals. Joe Root and Liam Dawson later stitched a vital partnership, but the visitors maintained their grip. England's innings ended with Josh Tongue's dismissal, wrapping up a challenging outing for the home side.

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