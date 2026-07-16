Entertainment Buzz: From Bundesliga Broadcasts to Streaming Showdowns

Versant Media's USA Sports has clinched an exclusive multi-year deal to broadcast Germany's Bundesliga in English across the United States, reflecting a broader industry push towards live programming.

Streaming giant Netflix faces scrutiny over its growth strategy amid stiff competition, with its value declining over 20% this year, emphasizing the need for compelling content.

In a significant industry move, Lionsgate Studios is exploring a sale, catching the eye of prominent French groups amidst ongoing media mergers, although a deal remains uncertain.