Matt Damon on 'The Odyssey': A Grueling Global Journey

Actor Matt Damon has opened up about the demanding experience of filming 'The Odyssey', a film directed by Christopher Nolan which he likened more to an expedition than a traditional movie. The journey took the cast through diverse terrains across Greece, Morocco, Iceland, Scotland, and Italy.

"It really felt more like an expedition than a movie," Damon explained. "When you were cold and wet, you could turn and see Chris [Nolan] was just as cold and wet," he added, praising the director's camaraderie.

Even as the crew concluded filming at a water tank in Universal Studios, Los Angeles, the challenges did not wane. "Every location was difficult in its own unique way. We knew ending at the water tank wouldn't necessarily make things easier," Damon noted, recalling the intense scenes that involved jet engines simulating stormy conditions.

The final scenes became a blend of hilarity and difficulty when director Nolan reportedly poured water over Damon’s face for dramatic effect, leading to lighthearted references to "water boarding." Damon admitted the role helped him confront personal fears, like claustrophobia.

Both Damon and Nolan celebrated the dedication required from the cast, which included Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Nolan acknowledged the effort, calling it a hard but rewarding shoot.

Despite physical and environmental challenges, Damon expressed profound gratitude and viewed the endeavor as one of the most fulfilling of his career. He reflected on the shared sense of accomplishment and camaraderie among the cast and crew, emphasizing the collective push beyond perceived limits.

'The Odyssey', featuring this ensemble of determined actors, is now screening in theaters.