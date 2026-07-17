Paving the Path to Protect: The Fight Against Ageism at the U.N.

During a pivotal United Nations meeting in Geneva, calls were made to end ageism and hidden abuses against older individuals as discussions began on a treaty to bolster their rights. Initiated and chaired by Argentina, this week's meeting aims to tackle discrimination and neglect amid rising global life expectancy projections.

Key voices behind the treaty include Brazil, Slovenia, the Philippines, and Gambia, with Chile and South Africa offering strong support during negotiations. While existing human rights treaties cover race and gender, age remains unprotected, sparking concerns about severe and hidden abuses in places like nursing homes.

The significant death toll among the elderly from COVID-19 and heatwaves in Europe has fueled urgency for formal discussions. Advocates like Margaret Gillis and Heidrun Mollenkopf voice concerns about potential resistance from certain states wary of healthcare costs, yet remain hopeful for future action.