Paving the Path to Protect: The Fight Against Ageism at the U.N.

A United Nations meeting in Geneva, chaired by Argentina, focused on eradicating ageism and enhancing the rights of older persons. It discussed a proposed treaty supported by various countries. The move seeks to address the growing number of older individuals as global life expectancy increases dramatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:21 IST
Paving the Path to Protect: The Fight Against Ageism at the U.N.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Argentina

During a pivotal United Nations meeting in Geneva, calls were made to end ageism and hidden abuses against older individuals as discussions began on a treaty to bolster their rights. Initiated and chaired by Argentina, this week's meeting aims to tackle discrimination and neglect amid rising global life expectancy projections.

Key voices behind the treaty include Brazil, Slovenia, the Philippines, and Gambia, with Chile and South Africa offering strong support during negotiations. While existing human rights treaties cover race and gender, age remains unprotected, sparking concerns about severe and hidden abuses in places like nursing homes.

The significant death toll among the elderly from COVID-19 and heatwaves in Europe has fueled urgency for formal discussions. Advocates like Margaret Gillis and Heidrun Mollenkopf voice concerns about potential resistance from certain states wary of healthcare costs, yet remain hopeful for future action.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026