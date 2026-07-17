Flood Chaos: Emergency Evacuation at Zhengzhou's iPhone Plant
In Zhengzhou, China, rescue workers evacuated 141 individuals from an industrial district due to intense rainfall causing severe flooding, reaching neck level in some places. This area is notable for housing a massive iPhone production facility. State media covered the urgent rescue efforts.
- Country:
- China
In a dramatic series of events, rescue workers successfully evacuated 141 residents from a heavily industrial district on the outskirts of Zhengzhou, central China. The area, notable for housing an enormous iPhone plant, faced significant flooding as heavy rains battered the region.
The state media reported that the floodwaters reached neck level in some parts of the district, prompting an urgent response from emergency services. The situation unfolded on Friday, capturing widespread attention as the water levels rose to alarming heights.
The evacuation showcased the swift actions of the rescue teams amidst challenging weather conditions, ensuring the safety of residents living in this strategically important area for tech manufacturing.
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