Court Grants Police Remand in Ram Mandir Donation Scandal

A court decision on Friday has allowed 39 hours of police custody for Ram Shankar Yadav, also known as Tinnu Yadav, and Manish Yadav. The duo is implicated in the infamous Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. They are slated to be interrogated by police starting Saturday.

Ayodhya Police presented their remand plea earlier, pushing for a week-long custody of the accused. The police stressed that such a measure is essential for a thorough investigation, helping to uncover any underlying conspiracy and track the embezzlement money trail.

The case has led to a political uproar in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, police investigations continue to gather momentum as more accused, including a retired bank employee involved in cash operations, are being interrogated. The Special Investigation Team remains at the forefront of the expanding probe.