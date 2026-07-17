Conquering the Col du Haag: A New Iconic Challenge in Tour de France

The Tour de France introduces the Col du Haag on Saturday, a challenging climb expected to become a future classic. At 11.2km with a 7.3% gradient, this first-category climb promises drama. Tadej Pogacar, a four-time winner, has praised it after a practice ride. Organizers anticipate exhilarating competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:21 IST
Conquering the Col du Haag: A New Iconic Challenge in Tour de France
  • Country:
  • France

The Tour de France will usher in a thrilling new challenge on Saturday with the debut of the Col du Haag, an arduous climb that organizers believe could evolve into an iconic stage in the race's future editions.

Spanning a challenging 155.3km from Mulhouse to Le Markstein, the route features four categorized climbs, most notably the Col du Haag, positioned a mere 5.9km from the finish line. Described by Tour racing director Thierry Gouvenou as a 'forest path converted into a cycle path,' the Col du Haag is likened to the Col de la Loze, first introduced in the 2020 Tour de France.

Echoing the sentiments of the race's top competitors, four-time champion Tadej Pogacar endorsed the new climb following a reconnaissance ride earlier this year. He remarked on the stunning scenery and the quiet ambiance of the area, signaling the climb as a must-ride segment for avid cyclists. Tour sports director Jean-Michel Monin expects it to be the decisive ascent of the day, with contenders likely gaining precious seconds in the general classification.

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