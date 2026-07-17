Remembering Brenda Fricker: Irish Oscar-Winning Icon

Brenda Fricker, notable for becoming the first Irish actress to win an Oscar, has died at age 81 following a period of ill health, as confirmed by her agent on Friday.

Fricker gained critical acclaim for her role as the determined mother of artist Christy Brown in the 1989 film 'My Left Foot', which also secured Daniel Day-Lewis his first Oscar. Celebrated by the Irish Times as one of Ireland's most respected actors, Fricker also appeared in the renowned film 'The Field' and American movies such as 'So I Married an Axe Murderer', 'A Time to Kill', and 'Home Alone 2'.

Jim Sheridan, the director of 'My Left Foot', praised Fricker for her vibrant character. Dublin International Film Festival director Grainne Humphreys noted that Fricker's success partly fueled the prosperity of Ireland's now-thriving film industry.